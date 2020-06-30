THE LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT Ceremony was held in the parking lot to the north of the Washington Street Administration Building/High School on Tuesday, June 23. Over 30 graduates were honored with their high school diplomas during the unique event. The top five graduates for 2020 include Cole Comstock, Haley Kenyon, Jenna McMaster, Dustin Wayne Moore and Justin Soldan.

Not only has this group of students overcome considerable adversity to reach the point of graduation, they have also withstood the COVID-19 pandemic situation – all leading up to a special evening commencement celebration.

The student speaker for the evening was Justin Soldan. The keynote speaker was Lincoln High School teacher Stephan Stauffer. Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle offered a message reflecting the famous quote by Mr. Rogers, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” Dr. Tuttle shared that there is no greater class ready to go out and become helpers than the graduating class of 2020, particularly those from LHS.

