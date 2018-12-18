ALEC FABER, the owner of Fortitude Outdoor Fitness in Owosso, was surprised by Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors on Wednesday, Dec. 12 with the 2019 Ambassador Rising Star Award. Fortitude is located at 4377 S. M-52 in Owosso and was formerly the Bennington Hills Golf Course.

The SRCC Ambassador Rising Star Award was founded in 2003 to recognize a business or individual who is a chamber member in good standing and has been in business more than 24 months, but less than 48 months. In making a selection, the ambassadors took into consideration the businesses’ contributions to both the community and to the chamber.

Faber started his outdoor fitness venture in 2013 when he developed a half-mile running trail and an area of obstacles for his clients and group fitness classes. Faber used the outdoor obstacle course to train multiple groups for the annual Warrior Dash. Faber soon realized the unique training opportunity he was providing to Shiawassee County Warrior Dash enthusiasts, which led to him creating Fortitude.

In 2016, Faber purchased the 120-acre golf course and began making his dream a reality. The site is conveniently located down the road from I-69 and just south of Owosso, and with an overgrown blank canvas with which to work, Faber has developed the property into a one-of-a-kind outdoor training location.

Faber has completely renovated the golf course’s old clubhouse and expanded his initial business model to include year-round accommodations for up to 100 guests. The venue has hosted birthday parties, baby and bridal showers, weddings, family get-togethers, graduations and many corporate events. The clubhouse features amenities such as a full service bar, convenient parking, WiFi, tables and chairs, a beautiful outdoor patio space with a gas fire pit and the ability to host both indoor and outdoor parties.

The chamber ambassadors selected Fortitude as this year’s Rising Star recipient for redeveloping the large piece of property and turning it into a viable, unique Shiawassee County business that hosts many events and draws clients from all over mid-Michigan.

Faber will be formally honored, along with the recipients of the Citizen of the Year Award, ATHENA Award, Chairman’s Award, Mission Award and the Shiawassee County Business Awards, at the SRCC annual dinner on Thursday, Jan. 24 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center, Owosso. Tickets are available through the chamber, (989) 723-5149.

Faber (center) can be seen holding his eldest son, Henry, and he was joined in the photo by SRCC ambassadors and his wife, Lauren, who is holding their younger son, Walter.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)