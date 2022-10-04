BAKER COLLEGE RECOGNIZED the 10th anniversary of the Auto/Diesel Institute in Owosso. Shown in the back row are (from left) Chris Everline, Reefer Peterbilt General Manager; Steve Priest, Gordon Food Service Fleet Manager; Nick Stafford, JX Peterbilt Recruiter and Jim Slingerland, Slingerland Auto Group Owner. In the front row are Pete Karsten, Baker College Metro President; Voula Erfourth, Baker College Owosso Campus Director; Tom Kurtz, Memorial Healthcare CAO and Donna Wagner, ASE Education Foundation Field Manager.

(Courtesy Photo)

On Aug. 24, faculty and leadership from Baker College and its local community partners, gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Auto/Diesel Institute of Michigan (ADI) at Baker College of Owosso.

Housed within the 43,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art automotive and truck labs, Baker College’s ADI program has trained and prepared nearly 850 Michigan graduates for careers as automotive professionals over the last decade. ADI offers certificate programs and associate of applied science degrees in Automotive Services Technology and Diesel Service Technology.

The event to commemorate the milestone anniversary, part of Baker College’s Welcome Week festivities, included: facility tours, a networking reception, remarks from ADI leadership and stakeholders and a special staff kick-off to the new ADI fall semester.