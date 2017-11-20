HOPE PURDY celebrated an amazing community milestone in early October. Purdy was honored on Tuesday, Oct. 3 by the St. Mary’s Guild at Christ Episcopal Church in Owosso with a 100th-birthday celebration. The guild room was decorated with 100th-birthday glitter and glam, complete with balloons on every table. Purdy was presented with a sash, a birthday cake, and a floral arrangement. She has been a long-time member of the church and the guild – and is considered the matriarch of the church.

Hope was born in Minnesota on October 18, 1917. She met Frederick Purdy while vacationing on Mackinaw Island. He was a summer carriage driver and they were married shortly after. Frederick passed in 1998.

Hope participated in numerous community organizations in the various areas she lived in. She volunteered at the Red Cross, was a Girl Scout Troop leader, and volunteered at the Community House. While living in Owosso, she also volunteered at the Shiawassee Arts Council.

In 1972, the Purdy couple opened Hope’s Hallmark Store on Washington and Main streets in Owosso. Hope enjoyed meeting the customers and was loved by all who knew her through the store.

On Oct. 7, family members held a birthday party for Hope at the Owosso Country Club with over 60 family members and friends gathering to celebrate. Family came from as far away as the Netherlands. Hope was presented with several proclamations from government dignitaries, including Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth.

During her birthday celebration, Purdy declared that she wished everyone at the event could live to be 100-years-old.

