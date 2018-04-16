IRENE M. HOSKING, area icon, is celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, April 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Corunna VFW. The public is welcome to attend, though in lieu of gifts, she asks that people consider making a donation to a local veteran organization in her honor.

Hosking graduated from a Wisconsin high school in 1936 and Milwaukee Passavant Hospital of Nursing in 1940 before joining the Army Nurse Corp. on May 15, 1942, where as part of her service, she lived in Australia for two years. She also married a G.I., remaining in the Army until February 1946. Eventually she was employed by the Shiawassee County Hospital on Lyons Road, which eventually became the Norton Street Pleasant View facility, though the brand new facility is located on Caledonia Drive.

Hosking has visited numerous countries and states, including 25 trips to Alaska. She was the first female commander at the Corunna VFW #4005 beginning in 1995, and also the first female commander on the Shiawassee County Veterans Committee in 2008 through 2009.

Hosking continues, even today, to be actively involved in a number of veterans related positions. “These things can still be done at 100 years old,” she shared.

(Courtesy Photo)