IRENE HOSKING celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, April 21 at the Corunna VFW, though her birthday was on Friday, April 20. Irene moved to the Corunna area in 1946 after serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. She was the first RN at Pleasant View when it opened in 1953, she has been a member of the Corunna VFW since 1984, and she was recently appointed to the county’s Veterans Affairs Committee.

Having spent her life helping others, Irene has become an icon in Shiawassee County. She may have some mild hearing difficulties, but Irene still possesses a quick wit and a superior memory. Irene has all the toughness and veracity her generation is known for, but it is rare to catch her without a smile. Her charming sense of humor endears her to everyone she meets.

New Lothrop residents Jean Burtch, Donna Kviz and Maxine Johnson, Irene’s friends through their times together in the Eastern Stars organization, told Irene they are “so proud to know you,” noting later that she is “such a wonderful person.” They went on to share, “She is just so active in everything. She really is an inspiration.”

The celebration was attended by many of Irene’s friends and colleagues, which includes several local politicians. State Rep. Ben Frederick was the first dignitary to arrive, bringing with him a proclamation to Irene on behalf of himself, Governor Rick Snyder and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley. Shown with Irene (seated) and Rep. Frederick (crouched) following the presentation is (from left) Shiawassee County Commissioner Brandon Marks, former state representative Bus Spaniola, Commissioner Jeremy Root, Clerk Caroline Wilson and Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth.

