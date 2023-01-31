A GRANT WAS presented to Shiawassee County Friends of the Fair board members on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Shown here, from left: Shiawasse County Friends of the Fair President Don Luft; Shiawasse County Friends of the Fair board member, Dawn Reha; Cargill, Inc. Plant Manager Ryan Osantoski; Cargill, Inc. BSA/FSQR Lead Christina Marrah; Cargill, Inc. Production Supervisor William Campbell and Shiawasse County Friends of the Fair Vice-President Kim Lazar.

(Independent Photo/TERESA ESCH)

Shiawassee County Friends of the Fair is pleased and honored to announce a grant from Cargill, Inc. of Owosso. This $10,000 grant is the result of a commitment from the Owosso Animal Nutrition plant and a matching grant from Cargill, Inc. headquarters.

Cargill opened its Owosso animal nutrition plant in April 2018 and is a strong supporter of agriculture in the area. Cargill, Inc. has been in business for 157 years, has 155,000 employees worldwide, operating in 70 countries and selling in 125 countries.

Shiawassee County Friends of the Fair is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to support the Shiawassee County Fair, provide scholarships and to promote agricultural education. The “Friends” most recent efforts won the Mr. Owosso contest with their candidate, Ryan Drake. For more information on the Shiawassee County Friends of the Fair follow them on Facebook.