LORI BAILEY was the winning presenter for the Shiawassee Humane Society at the Monday, Oct. 8 meeting of the 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area, sharing the organization’s vision to build a new pavilion with the $22,500 gift. The dog-walking pavilion will provide shelter from Michigan’s unpredictable weather conditions. The structure will be appreciated by the volunteer dog walkers, as well as the shelter dogs. Any leftover funds will be spent on an Eagle Scout project to build outdoor agility equipment for the dogs.

Action for Child Care and Owosso Community Players also gave great presentations during the meeting. Organizers would like to give a special thank you to club members for attending the meeting on a beautiful fall evening. Of the group’s 225 members, 86 women attended the Oct. 8 meeting, and nine nomination forms were submitted nominating six organizations.

The 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area shared that electronic giving will be available soon, and that members should expect to be emailed a link once the system is up and running. Members who choose electronic giving as their method of payment will be charged a nominal fee of $3.99 per transaction. Contributions of cash or check remain acceptable forms of payment.

For group members who still need to submit their contribution for the Shiawassee Humane Society donation, checks should be made payable to “Shiawassee Humane Society.”

Check drop off locations include:

• Sue Ludington, Ludington Electric, 152 E. Howard St, Owosso (24/7 mail slot right of office door)

• Becky Hartnagle, Bryant Elementary School, 925 Hampton Ave, Owosso (Heart of the Mitten is closed, so please do not use their mail slot)

Checks can also be mailed (using a stamped envelope) to:

• Cindy Schluckebier, 1471 W. Wilkinson Rd., Owosso, MI 48867

• Lisa Hood, 333 East Haven Dr., Owosso, MI 48867

(Courtesy Photo)