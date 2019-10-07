THE ARC OF MID-MICHIGAN was selected to receive the latest 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area donation on Monday, Sept. 30. With $23,500 up for grabs, only one vote separated The Arc and the 2nd-place organization, Action for Childcare.

Jan Beutel gave the winning presentation for The Arc. Jan said the funds will be used to update the four-unit, apartment-style home for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Arc has owned this home for 25 years. The money would be used to build a porch with a handicap ramp, install new hot water heaters, repair stone work in the basement and replace cabinets, sinks and appliances in each unit. The Arc serves approximately 500 people annually and has been serving Shiawassee County for 63 years.

Checks should be made payable to: The Arc of Mid-Michigan. Do not make checks payable to 100 Women.

Drop-off locations include:

• Sue Ludington – Ludington Electric: 152 E. Howard St., Owosso (24-hour mail slot right of office door)

• Becky Hartnagle – Bryant Elementary School: 925 Hampton Ave., Owosso

To mail a donation, send stamped envelopes to:

• Cindy Schluckebier at 1471 W. Wilkinson Rd., Owosso, MI 48867

• Lisa Hood at 333 East Haven Dr., Owosso, MI 48867

Donations can be made online, at http://arcmidmichigan.org/ways-to-give/. Those paying online must also email a copy of the receipt (proof of payment) to owossowomencare@gmail.com.

Tina Collard presented a very compelling speech in support of Action for Childcare, outlining the organization’s mission to purchase safety equipment and portable cribs for underprivileged families with young children.

Deb Baughman presented on behalf of Shiawassee Hope, sharing that if Shiawassee Hope won, funding would be split between the LiNC Food Pantry and a residential assistance program for clients enrolled in the Shiawassee Drug and Mental Health courts. Both organizations are encouraged to resubmit their names for the opportunity to present again in 2020.

The 100 Women of Owosso is comprised of 235 members, 96 of whom were present for the Sept. 30 voting meeting. Eighteen nomination forms were submitted for 12 charitable organizations.

Meeting dates for 2020 have been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, May 4 and Oct. 19. To ensure donations are made expediently, any members planning to be away during the winter months are asked to please provide a check in advance of departure or leave a check with a friend.

Shown presenting the check to Jan Beutel (second from left) on Sept. 30 at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center in Owosso are founding group members (from left) Sue Ludington, Lisa Hood, Becky Hartnagle and Cindy Schluckebier.

(Courtesy Photo)