The 100+ Women Who Care-Greater Durand Area held the March 18 meeting via Zoom due to continued COVID-19 restrictions. Three deserving nonprofits participated.

Trisha Hackney-Browning nominated I Cancer Vive (above), a 501c3 started by Fringe Salon in 2015. When local people are undergoing cancer treatment, this organization provides them with beauty services and high quality wigs. They believe that if you feel beautiful and confident during treatment, it will make you a stronger fighter. Choosing a new wig/look can also be empowering. Their mission is to use their skills to help these people feel and look their best during the fight of their lives.

Jeanette Gomos nominated Durand Loaves & Fishes. Loaves & Fishes have been an ongoing operation in Vernon which provide services for the area and has helped feed many hungry families. The pantry is located in the First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Main St. in Vernon, and is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday.

Mary Warner-Stone nominated Durand Union Station, Inc. Durand Union Station had a 53-percent drop in revenue this past year and only a 15-percent drop in expenditures. Even with the drop in revenue, they haven’t laid off any employees. They have hunkered down and have made sure to weather the storm by pausing on projects. They made masks for the community. They have also created a podcast and expanded their virtual tours. In 2019, they had a virtual tour created, which made it possible to give virtual tours while shut down during the pandemic and were able to interact with the viewers of the podcast. They even had a “Watch the Snow Melt” fundraiser. A few of the projects which they want to complete this year are to paint the caboose. They want to work on rooms inside the building that need work. The Amtrak lobby and the other rooms need some attention and need repainting. They would like to create a more online presence to help them to get the history out into the community and the world and create activities which would be available online. They also want to add shelving and be able to double the storage capacity.

I Cancer Vive received the majority of votes and with 100-percent participation from members, they will receive $11,400.

Over $99,000 has been donated locally by the members of 100+ Women Who Care-Greater Durand Area since September 2016.

New members are welcome to join any time and can sign up on the website at www.durandwomencare.org.

(Courtesy Photo)