The 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area is continuing its mission to support nonprofit organizations in the greater Owosso area. It has been a long time since the group’s last meeting, but the group is scheduled to meet on Monday, Oct. 19 for a drive-in event. Current and prospective members can join the group in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church in Owosso, located at 1500 N. Water Street.

Those attending are asked to please enter through the Water Street entrance and drive around the north side of the building. Once everyone is parked in the southeast lot near the playground, members will be asked to stay in their vehicle and tune in to a live radio broadcast. The meeting will function as close to the group’s normal meetings as possible. Members will pick up their voting ballots as they drive in.

The individuals chosen to speak will address everyone through a microphone to deliver their pitch. Microphones will be sanitized between speakers. Questions for the speakers will be sent to team members via text message. Phone numbers for these text messages will be provided at the start of the event.

After voting, ballots will be collected by 100+ Women of Owosso team members, who will all be wearing masks and gloves.

This event may run a few minutes longer than the group’s normal hour-long meetings due to the drive-in format. Heavy rain or thunderstorms will postpone this event. A rain date will be provided if needed.

The group will hear updates from Shiawassee Hope, the January 2020 winner. They will share about the impact of the 100+ Women of Owosso’s collective donation of $23,100. Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic and Shiawassee County Humane Society are also invited to share quick updates. They were winners in 2018, and they are now eligible for nominations.

The greater Owosso area is moving forward, and members’ contributions are making an impact. Together the group has donated $277,700.

Please remember to bring a check (or cash) to the meeting. Those who cannot attend are asked to please send their check with a friend. Every check collected before the meeting helps facilitate a quicker check presentation date. Checks can be filled out in advance, leaving the “pay to the order” section blank. Team members will fill out the winning charity’s name, and each group member not in attendance will receive an email after the vote to let them know which charity their check was made payable to.

Checks can also be mailed to Cindy Schluckebier at 1471 W. Wilkinson Rd., Owosso, MI 48867, or Lisa Hood, 333 E. Haven Dr., Owosso, MI 48867; or dropped off to Sue Ludington at Ludington Electric, located at 152 E. Howard St. in Owosso, or Becky Hartnagle at Bryant Elementary, located at 925 Hampton Ave, Owosso.

Cars can arrive as soon as 6 p.m. The meeting will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.