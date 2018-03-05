THE SAFECENTER in Owosso was the recipient of $22,000 presented by 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area on Wednesday, Feb. 28. In January, 216 members of 100+ Women Who Care decided to support the SafeCenter as part of their ongoing mission to make a difference in the community by helping local nonprofit agencies. The group has currently raised over $138,000 for seven different nonprofits.

Shelly Safi, representing the SafeCenter (lower left), shared that some of the proceeds will be dedicated toward “enhancing community education and helping with prevention through community awareness.”

The SafeCenter, which was at 96 percent capacity throughout 2017, is always in need of donated items, too. Some of these items include paper towels, plastic totes, cleaning products, brooms, mops, batteries, bleach, aluminum foil, body wash, conditioner, lotion, trash bags, and more. For those interested in dropping off items, the SafeCenter is located at 1300 N. Hickory St. and maintains regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though it is open 24 hours for those in need. The SafeCenter is organized to help individuals in cases of domestic or sexual violence. Further information is available at www.thesafecenter.org.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)