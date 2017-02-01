The 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso will be having their first meeting of 2017 on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. The doors will open at the Baker Welcome Center at 6 p.m., and the meeting will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Members of the group are encouraged to bring a friend or have her register at www.owossowomencare.com. There will also be ways to join at the meeting.

Last year the group was able to give $54,450 to the community and currently they have over 200 members. These members will now have the opportunity to give a check of over $20,000 to a needy organization in Shiawassee County.

Additional meetings will be held on May 1 and Sept. 18 of this year.